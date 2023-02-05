In a horrific incident three men were brutally thrashed with sticks in Bihar’s Chhapra. According to reports, the three victims were confined to a room and brutally thrashed for hours on Thursday. One person died after the beating while the other two are undergoing treatment in the hospital. Disturbing video of the crime has also surfaced on social media. The deceased has been identified as Amitesh Kumar Singh. UP Shocker: Woman Brutally Thrashed Over Land Dispute in Pratapgarh, Police Launch Probe After Video Goes Viral.

Chhapra Crime (Disturbing Video):

‘जनताराज’ छपरा में तीन युवकों को इतना पीटा कि एक की मौत हो गई, दो अस्पताल में भर्ती हैं. घटना का वीडियो देखकर दिल दहल जाएगा. मुखिया प्रतिनिधि विजय यादव और उसके समर्थकों पर अमितेश सिंह, राहुल सिंह और आलोक सिंह को कमरे में बंद करके बेरहमी से पीटने का आरोप है, अमितेश की मौत हुई. pic.twitter.com/uQWgU3LRqZ — Utkarsh Singh (@UtkarshSingh_) February 4, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)