In a shocking incident from Bihar, Education Minister Sunil Kumar allegedly pushed a woman teacher aspirant from his moving car. The woman, along with other candidates, had come to the Janata Dal United (JDU) office in Patna on Thursday to meet the minister and submit a plea regarding their pending appointments. As the minister attempted to leave the office without addressing their concerns, the woman held on to the door of his vehicle, pleading to be heard. In a disturbing moment captured on video, the vehicle accelerated, and the woman was pushed off, falling to the ground. The footage has since gone viral on social media, drawing widespread criticism. Bihar Shocker: JDU MLA Panna Lal Singh Patel’s Relative Shot Dead by Unidentified Gunmen in Khagaria.

