Concerned about large-scale crop destruction by herds of 'Ghodparas,' also known as nilgai and wild boar in certain districts of Bihar, the state government has hired 13 professional shooters with licenced guns to kill the two species outside protected forest areas. The job will have to be done in collaboration with forest department officials. UP: Bike Rider Hospitalised After Collision With Nilgai in Mirzapur (Watch Video).

Bihar Govt Hires Professional Shooters:

Bihar govt has hired 13 professional shooters to kill wild boars and 'ghodparas' or nilgais to save crops, says forest department official — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 14, 2023

