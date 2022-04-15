Birds in the poultry farms located in Bihar's Chapkahi village were found dead under mysterious circumstances. When their samples were tested, the report came out positive for Avian Influenza (H5N1) or bird flu. "We got info on unnatural death of birds. Samples were collected. As those birds tested positive, culling of birds within radius of 1km being done," Ram Shankar Jha, Animal Husbandry dept official, was quoted as saying.

