A woman reportedly married her nephew-in-law in front of her husband and family members in Bihar's Jamui. The video of the ceremony went viral on social media. The incident took place on Friday evening, June 20, in Sikheria village, where Ayushi Kumari, who was married to Vishal Dubey since 2021 and has a three-year-old daughter, tied the knot with Sachin Dubey, a relative considered her nephew by relation. The wedding was held at a local temple in full view of her husband and relatives. According to reports, Ayushi and Sachin developed a romantic relationship after connecting on social media, maintaining secret contact over time. Their affair remained hidden from the family until the public wedding. Uttar Pradesh: Husband Gets Wife Married to Lover After Catching Them Together in Ghazipur, Video Surfaces.

