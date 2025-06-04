Following controversy over a photo of school personnel standing in front of a government school building with the school's name written in Urdu, a female teacher named Rafat Khan was suspended in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh. The suspension resulted from the outcry caused by the image. The bilingual nature of the signage is highlighted by a video that reveals that the school's name is actually painted in both Hindi and Urdu. The incident has sparked debate about how the area views linguistic diversity and how teachers are treated. Regarding the suspension and the current circumstances, authorities have not yet provided a statement. Bijnor Shocker: 6 Men Gang-Rape Woman in Front of Her Fiancé in UP, Accused Film Act and Circulate Video on Social Media; 3 Arrested.

Teacher Suspended Over Viral Urdu Sign Photo, But Video Shows School Name in Both Languages

In UP Bijnor, a female teacher identified as Rafat Khan was suspended over a picture of school staff posing in front of the government school building with the name written in Urdu. The actual video shows the school's name is painted in both Hindi and Urdu language. pic.twitter.com/FOaD2WxdGa — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) June 4, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)