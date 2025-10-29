In a shocking incident, a girl was found lying unconscious by the roadside in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor after reportedly being forcefully fed poison by two men while returning home from tuition. Her family rushed her to a nearby hospital, but she succumbed during treatment. Reportedly, the police identified the accused as Vishal and Hemendra, residents of Khatapur village under Haldaur Police Station limits. According to the complaint filed on October 14, the accused had earlier molested the victim, and when she protested, they allegedly forced her to consume a poisonous substance. An FIR was registered under multiple IPC sections, and a special team was formed to trace the culprits. On October 16, both accused were arrested, and further legal action is underway. Bijnor Shocker: Man Grabs Woman, Forcefully Kisses Her on Road in Uttar Pradesh; Police Launch Probe After Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

Girl Dies After Being Forced to Drink Poison in Bijnor

ट्यूशन से घर लौट रही एक युवती को दबंगों ने रास्ते में जबरन रोका और जहर पिला दिया. जिसके बाद युवती अचेत अवस्था में सड़क किनारे पड़ी मिली. और जब तक परिजन लड़की को अस्पताल ले जाते, तब तक काफी देर हो चुकी थी. और युवती की मौत हो गई. घटना यूपी के बिजनौर का है. pic.twitter.com/LVST3lnZqr — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) October 29, 2025

Two Men Arrested for Forcing Bijnor Girl to Drink Poison

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Bijnor Police). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)