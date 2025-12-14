Troubled by a growing monkey menace, farmers in Bijnor have come up with an unusual but effective solution: dressing up as bears to protect their crops. Young farmers in several villages have begun patrolling their fields wearing bear costumes, scaring away monkeys that were earlier destroying sugarcane and other crops. Locals say the tactic is already showing results. “Earlier, monkeys used to come in large groups and damage our fields. Now, even those sitting on trees run away when they see the bear costume,” farmers Rakesh and Manish told India Today. Monkey Menace Turns Fatal: Man Falls From House Terrace While Trying To Rescue Wife From Monkey Attack in UP's Bareilly, Dies.
Farmers Don Bear Costumes to Drive Away Monkeys in UP's Bijnor
#बिजनौर में बंदरों ने जनता का जीना मुहाल किया हुआ है. बंदरों को भगाने के लिए ग्रामीणों ने भालुओं को बुलाया है. किराए के भालू बंदरों को ज्योंहि दिखते है, बंदर भाग खड़े होते है pic.twitter.com/tQF1jhSPbS
— Narendra Pratap (@hindipatrakar) December 13, 2025
