Troubled by a growing monkey menace, farmers in Bijnor have come up with an unusual but effective solution: dressing up as bears to protect their crops. Young farmers in several villages have begun patrolling their fields wearing bear costumes, scaring away monkeys that were earlier destroying sugarcane and other crops. Locals say the tactic is already showing results. “Earlier, monkeys used to come in large groups and damage our fields. Now, even those sitting on trees run away when they see the bear costume,” farmers Rakesh and Manish told India Today. Monkey Menace Turns Fatal: Man Falls From House Terrace While Trying To Rescue Wife From Monkey Attack in UP's Bareilly, Dies.

Farmers Don Bear Costumes to Drive Away Monkeys in UP's Bijnor

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (India Today), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)