Sunil Teotia (Sunil Tewatia), the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Muzaffarnagar, was recently caught State Women’s Commission during a raid. The Muzaffarnagar CMO was found doing private practice at a nursing home in Bijnor during a raid by Women’s Commission member Sangeeta Jain. A video of the incident has also surfaced online. The viral clip shows Sangeeta Jain catching Sunil Teotia, the chief medical officer (CMO) of neighbouring Muzaffarnagar district, during a raid at a private clinic in Bijnor. It is reported that during the raid, Tewatia locked himself in a toilet before he was forced out by the police. The raid took place on Sunday, November 23, at Janjeevan Nursing Home on Bijnor Road in the Chandpur police station area. Bijnor Shocker: Wedding Venue Turns Battleground As Guests Fight Over ‘Chicken Fry’ in Uttar Pradesh, 15 Injured (Watch Video).

Muzaffarnagar CMO Caught Doing Private Practice

Women's commision member Sangeeta Jain raided a private clinic in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh where Sunil Teotia, the chief medical officer (CMO) of neighbouring Muzaffarnagar district was found doing private practice at a nursing home. pic.twitter.com/97JJp1X6Q0 — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) November 24, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Official X Account of Piyush Rai), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

