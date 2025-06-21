A video showing a high-speed crash involving a BMW M5 in Hyderabad’s Hi-Tech City near Cafe Niloufer went viral on social media. The incident reportedly occurred around 1:30 am near Café Niloufer, where a convoy of five luxury vehicles, including a Thar, two Toyota Fortuners, and a Land Cruiser Prado, was seen overspeeding. According to an X post by Prateek Singh, shared by user Mohammed Eshaan, the BMW driver had disabled the vehicle’s traction control and attempted to drift at high speed. He lost control, crashing into two parked cars and ramming onto the pedestrian walkway. The driver fled the scene immediately after the crash. Hyderabad Road Accident: Speeding Car Loses Control Crashes Into Road Median Before Going Up Pavement Near NTR Ghat; Videos Surface.

BMW M5 Competition Rams Into Pavement Near Café Niloufer in Hyderabad's Hitech City

Shared by Mohammed Eshaan Around 1:30 AM in Hyderabad, near Café Niloufer in Hitech City, a group of five cars including a BMW M5 Competition, a Thar, two Fortuners, and a Land Cruiser Prado were overspeeding. The BMW M5 driver had turned off traction control and began drifting… pic.twitter.com/KCYGVrjgaW — Prateek Singh (@Prateek34381357) June 21, 2025

