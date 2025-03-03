In a shocking incident in Hyderabad, a speeding car lost control and crashed into the road median before going up the pavement near NTR Ghat early this morning, March 3. The vehicle, reportedly being driven rashly, was traveling from the Secretariat towards the Prasad’s IMAX when the accident occurred. Fortunately, no pedestrians were present at the time, averting a major disaster. Video footage of the aftermath has surfaced on social media, showing the wrecked car and the scene of the accident. No casualties have been reported, though the incident has sparked concern over road safety in the area. Hyderabad Road Accident: 3 Minors Killed After Vehicle Collides With Divider in Rajendranagar.

Speeding Car Crash Near NTR Ghat:

#Hyderabad : A car wreaked havoc near NTR Ghat in the early hours today. The #speeding car lost control and hit the road median and went up the pavement. Fortunately no pedestrians were present, a major accident averted.#RoadSafety #RoadAccident #CarAccident pic.twitter.com/GOcypagVzv — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) March 3, 2025

