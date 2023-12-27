Mumbai Police Crime Branch has arrested the person who sent a threatening email to the Reserve Bank of India office demanding resignation of Nirmala Sitharaman and RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. The individual was arrested from Vadodara, Gujarat on Wednesday, December 27. The crime branch is interrogating the accused to ascertain the motive behind sending the threatening email, said Mumbai Police. Bomb Threat To RBI: Reserve Bank of India Receives Bomb Threat Via Email; Senders Demand Resignation of Nirmala Sitharaman, Governor Shaktikanta Das.

Man Who Sent Threatening Mail Arrested:

Mumbai Crime Branch arrested the person from Vadodara, Gujarat who sent a threatening email to the RBI office. The crime branch is questioning the accused as to why the threatening email was sent: Mumbai Police https://t.co/Z5WxXBdkaI — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2023

