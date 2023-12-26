Mumbai, December 26: Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday received a threatening email stating that bombs would be planted in its premises, police said. According to police, the sender of the email has also threatened to plant bombs inside the premises of HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank in Mumbai. Police said that the sender in the email demanded the resignation of RBI governor Shaktikanta Das and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. "A total of 11 bomb threats were made at 11 places in Mumbai, Police went to all these places and investigated but did not find anything," police said. A case has been registered under relevant sections. Further investigation is underway. Bomb Threat to RBI, HDFC, ICICI: Reserve Bank of India, Two Private Banks Receive Email Demanding Resignation of Nirmala Sitharaman and Governor Shaktikanta Das.

