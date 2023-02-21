The Bombay High Court has directed the Mumbai Police to not file chargesheet against former mayor of Mumbai city Kishori Pednekar in an alleged SRA scam case. The police had earlier registered a case against the former mayor based on a complaint filed by an official from the Slum Rehabilitation Authority. It is alleged that Pednekar along with four others fraudulently acquired flats meant for slum dwellers. Ex-Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar, Three Others Booked for Allegedly Acquiring Flats Under SRA Scheme, Says Police.

Bombay HC Relief For Kishori Pednekar:

