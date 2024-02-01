Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Thursday, February 1, arrived at the Parliament to present the country's interim Budget. She arrived at the Parliament with the Budget tablet. Notably, this year's budget will be Nirmala Sitharaman's sixth straight Budget ahead of the Parliamentary elections, thereby matching the record of former Prime Minister Morarji Desai. In today's Interim Budget, India's Finance Minister will seek the Parliament's nod for a grant in advance to meet the central government's essential expenditure for the first four months of the new fiscal year that starts in April. Union Budget 2024-25: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to Present Interim Budget Today, Last in PM Narendra Modi's Second Term.

Nirmala Sitharaman Arrives at Parliament

#WATCH | Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman carrying the Budget tablet arrives at Parliament, to present the country's interim Budget pic.twitter.com/yMLD10p3aK — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2024

Budget 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman Reaches Parliament To Present The Interim Budget, Poses With Tablet

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)