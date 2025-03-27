Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman took a jibe at AAP MP Raghav Chadha over his remarks on rural banks, humorously acknowledging his “exposure to the Western world.” During a Rajya Sabha debate on the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, Sitharaman mockingly praised Chadha’s observations about missing fans, chairs, and poor infrastructure in rural banks, encouraging him to visit more such places. Chadha, seen smiling, later responded on X, stating, “If only the FM focused more on the state of rural banks instead of my Harvard classes.” Chadha had earlier criticised rising home loan and education loan rates, declining public trust in banks, and increasing digital fraud cases. ‘Learning Is a Lifelong Journey’: AAP MP Raghav Chadha Selected for Harvard’s Global Leadership and Public Policy Program, Expresses Excitement (Watch Video).

Raghav Chadha on Rural Banks

बैंक सिर्फ ईट, सीमेंट और कंक्रीट से बनी बिल्डिंग का नाम नहीं है बैंक सिर्फ लोहे और एल्यूमिनियम से बने एटीएम का नाम नहीं है बैंक हमारे देश की जनता के भरोसे का नाम है। मगर आज ये वर्षों से कमाया भरोसा टूट रहा है, बैंक जनता की सुविधा की जगह समस्याओं का जाल बन गई है। pic.twitter.com/KRIsG4hOyw — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) March 26, 2025

Raghav Chadha Reacts to Nirmala Sitharaman’s Remarks

If only the Hon’ble FM had focused more on the state of Rural Banks, which are in shambles, instead of the classes I took at Harvard University.😊 pic.twitter.com/sApj5oDEAi — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) March 27, 2025

