Following the sudden resignation of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar due to health reasons on July 21, netizens have taken to social media to speculate who might step into the role next. With two years still left in Dhankhar’s term, names like Rajnath Singh, Nitish Kumar, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Ghulam Nabi Azad are being widely discussed online. Some users suggested a strategic BJP-JDU shift, placing Nitish in the VP post while others floated Rajnath Singh for the role. A few even proposed Shivraj Singh Chouhan or Ghulam Nabi Azad as surprise picks. Other names doing the rounds include Nirmala Sitharaman, Nitin Gadkari, and Shashi Tharoor. Jagdeep Dhankhar Steps Down As Vice President of India 2 Years Before Term Ends, Cites Health Reasons.

Who Will Be India’s Next Vice President?

Jagdeep Dhankar - next President of BJP Nitish Kumar - next Vice President of India pic.twitter.com/ht2dB0Suil — Shashank Shekhar Jha (@shashank_ssj) July 21, 2025

Possible Candidates for India’s Next Vice President

Some possibilities for the next Vice-President are: 1) Ghulam Nabi Azad 2) Rajnath Singh 3) Nitish Kumar 4) Nirmala Sitharaman 5) Shivraj Singh Chouhan 6) Nitin Gadkari 7) Shashi Tharoor — A Rao (@raoabhijeet) July 21, 2025

Shivraj Singh Chouhan To Be Next Vice President?

Shivraj Singh Chauhan next vice president? https://t.co/7pAr8ZuOFT — Indian Century (@IndianCentury_) July 21, 2025

Netizens Speculate if Nitish Kumar Will Be Next Vice President

बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार का देश का अगला उपराष्ट्रपति बनना तय.बिहार में बीजेपी अपना मुख्यमंत्री बनाकर चुनाव में जाएगी. जेडीयू का उपमुख्यमंत्री होगा.नीतीश के बेटे निशांत को उप मुख्यमंत्री बनाया जा सकता है. — sameer chougaonkar (@semeerc) July 21, 2025

'Rajnath Singh as VP', Says User

Rajnath Singh as new VP and Yogi ji as the defence minister is a wild wild theory. But if it happens can’t wait to see Yogi ji in a national role 🔥 — Monica Verma (@TrulyMonica) July 21, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)