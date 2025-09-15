A tragic incident occurred in the Baldev Ji Ki Pol area in Rajasthan's Balotra on Sunday, September 14, around 4 PM, where a 55-year-old shopkeeper was fatally attacked by a stray bull. The victim, identified as Motilal Agarwal, died while undergoing treatment. The video showed that as he stepped out of his house to return to his sweet shop, the bull charged from behind, lifted him with its horns, and slammed him to the ground. The violent attack left him with severe head injuries. Despite being rushed to a private hospital by nearby workers, Motilal succumbed to his injuries around 8 PM. His son has filed a report with the Balotra police. Leopard Attack in Bhilwara: Big Cat Wreaks Havoc in Rajasthan Villages, Leaves Several Locals Seriously Injured.

Bull Gores 55-Year-Old Man to Death in Rajasthan's Balotra

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Vijay Kumar), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

