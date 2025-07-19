Two people died and two others were injured after a speeding car driven by a policeman’s 20-year-old son, Harshraj Singh Gohil, rammed into them in Bhavnagar, Gujarat. The incident took place in the Kaliyabeed area around 4 pm, where Harshraj, racing his white Creta with a friend’s red Brezza, lost control at 120–150 kmph. CCTV footage captured the brutal moment as he hit 30-year-old Bhargav Bhatt and 65-year-old Champaben Vachani, killing both on the spot. His vehicle then crashed into a scooter, injuring two more. Harshraj, son of ASI Aniruddha Singh Vajubha Gohil, was fond of racing. After the incident, his father rushed to the spot, beat him, and handed him over to Nilambag police. While taken into custody, Harshraj has not yet been officially arrested. Sources say the arrest is likely around 6 pm today. Bhatt, one of the deceased, was newly married and worked at Madhu Silica. Gandhinagar Road Accident: Speeding BMW Rams Into Scooter, Kills Rider on Spot; Probe Underway As Video Goes Viral.

Car Racing Turns Fatal (Disturbing Visuals)

Police Officer’s Son Involved in Fatal Bhavnagar Street Race A tragic accident unfolded in Bhavnagar’s Kaliyabid area when a reckless car race between two youths turned fatal. One of the vehicles, reportedly driven by the son of a police officer, lost control and plowed into… pic.twitter.com/w55Npx9YvQ — Our Vadodara (@ourvadodara) July 18, 2025

