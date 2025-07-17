In a shocking incident from Gujarat’s Gandhinagar, a speeding BMW allegedly driven by an intoxicated man rammed into a scooter at an intersection on Thursday morning, killing the middle-aged rider instantly. CCTV footage of the incident, now viral, shows the moment the black BMW crashed into the scooter as it was turning. A local resident sitting nearby is seen rushing to the scene. Eyewitnesses claim the driver appeared drunk, prompting police to initiate a full investigation. The deceased has been identified as a Gandhinagar resident. The BMW driver, who sustained serious injuries in the crash, has been admitted to Gandhinagar Civil Hospital. Police have registered a case and are proceeding based on video evidence and witness accounts. Legal action is underway, with public anger mounting over reckless and drunk driving. Bhilai Accident Caught on Camera: Youth Dies, Friend Injured After Scooter Loses Control, Plunges Into Drain While Trying to Avoid Street Dog; Video Goes Viral.

Gandhinagar Road Accident

