In a dramatic twist from Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda district, a 40-year-old man got his wife of 15 years married to her alleged lover after catching them in a compromising position. The incident, captured on video and now viral, shows the man wiping off his wife’s sindoor and arranging a wedding ceremony with her lover from Maharajganj, as shocked villagers looked on. The couple have two children aged 11 and 7. The man accused his wife of trying to poison him and their son but has declined legal action. Meanwhile, the woman denied any affair and claimed she was forced into the wedding. Police said they will investigate if a complaint is filed. ‘Was Supposed To Be My Daughter-in-Law’: Father of 6 Elopes With Minor Son’s ‘Fiancee’ in UP’s Rampur, Thrashes Wife for Objecting.

Gonda Man Marries Off Wife to Lover After Catching Them Together

गोंडा में एक पति अपनी बीबी से परेशान था। 2 बच्चे होने के बाद भी बीबी का किसी दूसरे के साथ लव-अफेयर चल रहा था जिसके बाद पति ने परेशान होकर उसके प्रेमी से शादी करा दिया pic.twitter.com/01Z0cj6C2P — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) June 21, 2025

