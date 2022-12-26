The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday arrested Videocon group chairman Venugopal Dhoot in the ICICI loan fraud case. This comes three days after the investigative agency arrested former ICICI MD Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kocchar. Videocon Loan Fraud Case: CBI Arrests Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and Husband Deepak.

Videocon CEO Venugopal Dhoot Arrested:

CBI arrests Videocon founder Venugopal Dhoot in connection with ICICI Bank loan case: Officials — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 26, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)