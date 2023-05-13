With the announcement of CBSE results, the Board will start 'post-result annual psychological counselling' from today, May 13. The counselling session would continue till May 27, ANI reported. For the last 25 years, CBSE has been providing counselling services to students and parents to overcome common psychological problems related to exams and results in two phases, respectively. CBSE Exam 2024 Date: CBSE Board Class 10, 12 Examinations to Begin on This Date Next Year.

CBSE Counselling 2023 Today:

