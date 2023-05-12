The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday announced that it will conduct the 2024 Class 10 and Class 12 board exams from February 15, 2024. The announcement came as the board declared the result for CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2023 on its official website wherein the overall pass percentage stands at 87.33 per cent, as per the CBSE. CBSE Class 12 Exam Result 2023 Out: CBSE Announces 12th Board Exam Results at cbseresults.nic.in, Know Steps To Check Result.

CBSE Exam 2023 Date

CBSE class 10, 12 exams for next year to be conducted from February 15, 2024: Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 12, 2023

