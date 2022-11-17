Nalini Sriharan and other convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case were released from Tamil Nadu prison after three decades of incarcenation. Centre has filed review petition in the Supreme Court against the November 11 order allowing the release of all convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. Also Read | Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case: Nalini Sriharan Thanks Tamil Nadu and Central Govt After Release from Prison, Says 'Will Take Press Meet Tomorrow'.

Centre Files Review Petition in Supreme Court Against Release of All Convicts in Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case

Centre files review petition in the Supreme Court against the November 11 order allowing the release of all convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. pic.twitter.com/stcCnGENnz — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)