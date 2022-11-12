Nalini Sriharan along with her husband Murugan, and Santhan, Robert Payas, and Jayakumar walked out of jail after 31 years in connection with the 1991 Rajiv Gandhi assassination case on Saturday evening. After her release, Sriharan said "I am thankful to the people of Tamil Nadu who supported me for 32 years. I thank both, the State and Union Government." She further added that she will speak about the rest in Chennai tomorrow during a press meeting and the Supreme Court lawyers will also speak tomorrow. Nalini Sriharan, Four Other Convicts in Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case Walk Out From Tamil Nadu Prisons (Watch Video).

Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case:

I am thankful to the people of Tamil Nadu who supported me for 32 years. I thank both, the State and Union Government. I will speak about the rest in Chennai tomorrow during Press Meet. Supreme Court lawyers will also speak tomorrow: Nalini Sriharan pic.twitter.com/Y7ZppeUNOK — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)