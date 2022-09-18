A massive protest erupted at Chandigarh University after videos of nearly 60 girls taking baths in the hostel bathroom of the campus went viral on social media. According to reports, a total of eight female students tried to end their lives after their nudes were leaked online by one of their fellow female students. Reports also suggest that a girl student is in critical condition. Police officials said that the accused has been detained. Chandigarh University MMS Row: Protests Erupt After Videos of Nearly 60 Girls Taking Bath Go Viral, Accused Female Student Detained.

#UPDATE: 8 female students of CU tried to commit suicide after their nudes were leaked online by one of their fellow female student, a girl student is in critical condition. University administration tried to muzzle the voice of protesting students by breaking their phones. https://t.co/Ho3n0SA0hM — Ahmed Khabeer احمد خبیر (@AhmedKhabeer_) September 18, 2022

