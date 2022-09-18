A massive protest broke out at Chandigarh University after someone secretly recorded videos of girls from the hostel bathroom and leaked them online. According to reports, the Chandigarh University administration is trying to cover the protest so that students don't reveal anything about the incident. A video that has gone viral on social media shows students of Chandigarh University protesting against the administration. After the video went viral, a girl reportedly attempted suicide on campus during the protest.

Watch Video:

Protest breaks out in Chandigarh University after someone secretly recorded videos of girls from hostel bathroom and leaked them online. University administration is trying to muzzle the protest, according to a student : @PunYaab pic.twitter.com/BIi1jTBPCN — Yogita Bhayana योगिता भयाना (@yogitabhayana) September 17, 2022

Check Tweet:

Trigger Warning ❗️Disturbing Visuals- Within another 2 hours another girl has just attempted to suicide. Terrible chaos!!!! #ChandigarhUniversity#We_want_justice pic.twitter.com/JN8W1SbfTq — Yogita Bhayana योगिता भयाना (@yogitabhayana) September 17, 2022

As per reports, a girl filmed about 60 female students bathing in the hostel bathroom of Chandigarh University. She then sent the videos to a person who leaked all the videos on the internet. After the incident, eight students reportedly tried to end their life. Police officials said that the accused has been detained.

Accused detained by police

A girl in Chandigarh University reportedly filmed some 60 female students bathing, sent it to someone and the videos were leaked on the internet. 8 students tried to commit suicide. The accused has been detained by the police. — Arshdeep Sandhu (Raavi) (@arsh11kaur) September 18, 2022

