A chilling CCTV footage from Arumbakkam captures 9-year-old Jaden Ryan falling unconscious after being electrocuted while wading through standing rainwater, as there was a leakage in cables underground. Showing great courage, 24-year-old Kannan Thamizhselvan, who was passing by on his two-wheeler, rode across the water, dragged the unconscious boy out, and administered CPR that he learned on YouTube. Jaden was then admitted to a nearby hospital. The accident happened on April 16 and has been blamed on a faulty power cable during recent road works. The video had gone viral, with numerous people praising Kannan for his quick response. Chennai: Man Touches Live Wire While Plucking Coconuts From Tree, Dies of Electric Shock; Terrifying Video Surfaces.

Man Rescues Boy Who Suffered Electric Shock in Waterlogged Street in Arumbakkam

#Kannan is the young man who bravely saved a boy who was drowning in the water due to an electric shock. He is the young man who risked his life to save the boy.⛑️ He is a true hero. An inspiration to all.🫡 Everyone should admire him.🫡#Chennai #Tamilnadu pic.twitter.com/PopgnYDUGp — Shashi Kumar Reddy Vura (@vurashashi) April 20, 2025

