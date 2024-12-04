In a tragic incident in Chennai’s Ambattur, Surapattu area, 53-year-old Gunasekaran was electrocuted while attempting to pluck coconuts from a palm tree. The electric shock occurred when he accidentally came into contact with a high-voltage power line. The power line was reportedly positioned dangerously close to the tree, leading to the fatal accident. Gunasekaran’s death has raised concerns over the safety of overhead power lines in the area. Chennai Shocker: Man Switches Identity With Brother, Deceives Police for 20 Years Leading to Wrongful Conviction of Sibling in Tamil Nadu; Accused Finally Caught.

Man Touches Live Wire While Plucking Coconuts From Tree

