An unfortunate incident occurred at the MGM Amusement Park in Tamil Nadu today, March 14. Two college students who were enjoying themselves on the giant ship at the park suffered injuries after an iron cup fell on their heads. A disturbing video of the incident has also surfaced online. In the video, an iron cup is seen falling and hitting the two college girls at the MGM Amusement Park in Tamil Nadu's Chennai. Chennai Shocker: 19-Year-Old Man Attempts to Sexually Assault 40-Year-Old Woman in Kilpauk, Arrested.

Accident Occurs At MGM Amusement Park in Chennai

