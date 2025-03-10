Chennai, March 10: A 19-year-old man was taken into custody for allegedly attempting to sexually assault a 40-year-old woman in Kilpauk. The accused, identified as S Prem, was arrested on Friday following a complaint from the victim. After initial investigations, he was presented before a magistrate and subsequently remanded in judicial custody.

According to police, the incident took place on Barakka Road in Kilpauk while the woman was walking alone. The accused reportedly approached her and tried to sexually assault her. However, as she cried for help, he shoved her aside and quickly escaped from the spot, reported Times Of India. Chennai Shocker: Traffic Policeman, Boy, and His Mother Arrested Under POCSO Act for Sexually Assaulting 13-Year-Old Girl.

After the incident, the woman approached the Secretariat Colony police station and lodged a complaint. Acting promptly, the police initiated an investigation and arrested the suspect based on her description. Authorities are now checking if the accused has a criminal history and are reviewing CCTV footage from the area for further evidence. Chennai Shocker: Tuition Teacher Elopes with Class 9 Boy, Arrested Under POCSO Act.

On Saturday, the accused was presented before a local magistrate, who ordered his remand in judicial custody. Police have filed a case under relevant sections of the BNS. The incident has sparked concerns over women's safety in the area, prompting residents to demand enhanced police patrolling and improved surveillance.

