The state of Chhattisgarh has been awarded the ‘Cleanest State in India’ title under the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' on November 20. Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel received the award presented by President Ram Nath Kovind in Delhi.

