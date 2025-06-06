A shocking incident has emerged from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, where a woman was brutally assaulted after she protested against verbal abuse by an intoxicated man. The man, along with his wife, reportedly thrashed the woman and dragged her by her hair across the road. The disturbing act was caught on CCTV, which has since gone viral on social media, sparking outrage. The victim is seen crying for help while bystanders watch. Police have launched an investigation and assured strict action against the accused. Patiala Shocker: Woman Tied to Pole, Thrashed by Family Members in Punjab After Her Son Allegedly Takes Away Their Daughter-in-Law by Luring Her.

Woman Assaulted in Gwalior

