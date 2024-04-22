The first image of underworld don Chhota Rajan since his nine-year imprisonment appeared on social media, dispelling reports that he had passed away or was unwell while being held in Delhi's Tihar Jail, according to The Times of India. After being detained at the Bali airport and extradited to India in 2015, Chhota Rajan is now being held in a high-security cell at Tihar's Jail No. 2. Rajan’s recent pic is currently doing rounds on social media. Mumbai: Poster Wishing Underworld Don Chhota Rajan on His Birthday Comes Up in Malad, Six Booked.

Chhota Rajan Photo

Just In: Underworld don Chhota Rajan's first photo released for the first time in Last 9 years. pic.twitter.com/650pAg4GO8 — Shubhangi Pandit (@Babymishra_) April 22, 2024

