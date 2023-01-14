The Mumbai police recently booked six people who put up a poster wishing underworld don Chhota Rajan on his birthday. According to reports, six people put up a poster in Malad to wish underworld don Chhota Rajan on his birthday. Among the six people who have been booked, also include a man who had organised a Kabaddi event on the occasion. Mumbai Shocker: Man Masturbates in Front of Woman's Door in Bandra, Arrested.

