The Delhi High Court has issued a notice on the plea of Kashmiri separatist Shabir Ahmad Shah, who is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with a terror funding case filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Shah has challenged a circular that mandates obtaining a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the prosecuting agency in order to avail telephone and E Mulaqat (virtual meeting) facilities in the prison. Shah, who has been incarcerated in Tihar Jail, is seeking the resumption of these facilities, which were halted due to the implementation of the NOC requirement. The court has asked the authorities to respond to his petition. Delhi High Court Stays Trial Court Order Setting Aside Indian Cricket Team Head Coach Gautam Gambhir’s Discharge in Cheating Case.

