In a shocking incident, an undertrial prisoner was killed inside Saket Court lockup in Delhi after a fight broke out between him and two other inmates, according to Delhi Police. The deceased was identified as Aman. All three were lodged in Tihar Jail no 8 and had been brought to the court for separate case hearings, the police said. "An incident of assault took place on 5th June in Kharja No. 5 of Saket Court Lock-up. One Aman was brought to the lock-up for production before the Court. At the time of the incident, a lot of undertrial prisoners (UTPs), including the deceased Aman were present inside the said Kharja. Two UTPs Jitender and Jaidev assaulted the victim. Jitender and Aman had old animosity between them due to an incident of assault that happened in 2024 when they both were outside the jail. Aman allegedly assaulted Jitender and his brother with knife in that incident," the police added. Delhi Shocker: Police Arrests Man for Killing Girlfriend, Staging Death As Suicide in Om Nagar Area.

Undertrial Prisoner Aman Killed by Inmates in Saket Court Lock-Up

