A Mumbai court today, March 17, acquitted Chhota Rajan in a 2012 murder case. According to news agency PTI, the court acquitted Chhota Rajan in a 2012 case related to the murder of the bodyguard of Dawood Ibrahim's brother, Iqbal Kaskar. Maharashtra Horror: 56-Year-Old Man Associated With Chhota Rajan Gang Arrested From Sindhudurg for Raping His Daughters, Torturing Wife.

Chhota Rajan Acquitted in 2012 Murder Case

