The Himachal Pradesh High Court recently said that a POCSO Act case can be quashed to preserve the happy married life of the accused and victim. The court stated that a case of child sexual abuse under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act could be quashed on the grounds of compromise to preserve the happy family life of the accused and the victim who are married. The division bench of Justices Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Satyen Vaidya observed that allowing the prosecution to continue in such cases would only disturb the couple's family life. The high court bench also cautioned that in such cases, courts must ensure that the marriage is not just a camouflage to escape punishment and that the consent given by the victim for compromise is voluntary. HC on False Rape Case: False Rape Allegations Cause Humiliation and Damage to Accused, Says Himachal Pradesh High Court While Upholding Acquittal of Four.

