Recently, a Sessions Court in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag sentenced a man to life imprisonment for sexually assaulting, raping and impregnating his 15-year-old daughter. Judge Tahir Khurshid Raina of the court of the Principal Sessions Judge delivered the sentence. While passing the verdict, he described the crime as "a symbol of extreme depravity, mental sickness, and complete collapse of ethical values." Notably, the trial judge said that he was shell-shocked by the crime. The judge also recounted how the rape survivor had confronted her father tearfully while testifying against him in court. "In a state of complete helplessness and utter shock, the victim of the offence of rape has asked to her convict-father, when he overpowered her to perform this heinous Crime on her, 'whether any father does such an act with his daughter.' This was stated by the victim in Court while deposing against the convict, with tears rolling down her eyes," the judge said. Judge Tahir Khurshid Raina states that the question was not merely directed towards the accused but served as a wake-up call for society at large, thereby raising urgent questions about the safety of children even within their homes. The rape survivor was about 15 years old when her father raped and impregnated her on January 25, 2022. ‘No Husband-Wife Relationship’: Jammu and Kashmir High Court Says Woman Cannot Claim Maintenance From Live-In Partner Whom She Accused of Rape.

Man Awarded Life Imprisonment for Raping Daughter in Jammu and Kashmir

"Would any father do this?": J&K court sentences man to life in prison for raping daughter report by @mohsinahmaddar https://t.co/OZLtMhFjz5 — Bar and Bench (@barandbench) October 27, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Official X Account of Bar and Bench), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)