Recently, the Supreme Court set aside the conviction of a man who was accused of raping, robbing and killing an 85-year-old woman. The top court said that the prosecution's case, which was solely based on circumstantial evidence, failed to establish guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. The Supreme Court also noted that the non-examination of a crucial witness, who was last seen with the accused, left significant gaps in the investigation and created a strong possibility of false implication. The appellant, Mohamed Sameer Khan, was convicted by the Second Additional Sessions Judge (Special Court for Bomb Blast Case, Coimbatore) on November 17, 2017 under Sections 302, 449, 376 and 394 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder of the elderly woman, robbing two gold bangles, and sexual assault (no semen found). The court noted significant gaps such as the informant's identity not being disclosed, no test identification parade, no fingerprints or forensic material connecting the Appellant with the scene. In view of the significant gaps, the Supreme Court held that the chain of events was not complete and unbroken as required in circumstantial cases. Renukaswamy Murder Case: Supreme Court Adjourns Hearing on Plea Challenging Bail to Kannada Actor Darshan to July 24.

