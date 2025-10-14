Recently, the Madhya Pradesh High Court denied permission to terminate a nine-month pregnancy of a rape survivor, noting that the fetus is in a live condition and would endanger the life of the survivor. The high court also directed the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) to take custody of the child within 15 days of its birth and to take every care and caution for the upbringing of the child. "The termination of pregnancy will not be permissible and feasible taking note of the fact that age of the fetus is now almost 9 months and virtually, is in live condition and there is danger to the life of victim," Justice Vishal Mishra said. As per the details, the suo motu case was initiated after a letter was forwarded to the Registrar General on September 29. Following the guidelines passed by the High Court in the case of In Reference (Suo Motu), cognisance was taken and the matter was listed before the bench. It is reported that the rape survivor was a minor aged 15 years when she was sexually assaulted and, during the medical examination, was found to be pregnant. ‘Completely Unacceptable in a Democracy’: Madhya Pradesh High Court Bars ‘Surpanakha Dahan’ Event in Indore, Stops Burning Effigies of Women Facing Criminal Charges.

Madhya Pradesh High Court Directs CWC to Take Custody of Child After 15 Days

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

