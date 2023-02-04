Thirteen people were killed while some 14,000 hectares of land torched after dozens of wildfires rage in Chile. According to a report in Reuters, the wildfires rage in Chile comes amid the summer heatwave in the country. Meanwhile, a state of emergency has been declared in many regions of Chile as wildfires rage throughout the country. King of the Herrings! 16-Feet Long Fish Caught Off The Coast of Chile; Watch Viral Video of The Giant Oarfish Who Has a Connection With Bad Omen.

Summer Heatwave in Chile

Chile | Thirteen killed while some 14,000 hectares of land torched as dozens of wildfires rage in Chile amid summer heatwave in the country, Reuters reported citing authorities — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2023

State of Emergency Declared in Many Regions of Chile

As wildfires rage through Chile, a state of emergency has been declared in many regions. Hundreds have been forced to evacuate their homes, and farms and forests are also threatened by the fire. pic.twitter.com/2YRmPKT3Im — DW News (@dwnews) February 4, 2023

