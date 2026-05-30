Chirag Tyagi Death: National Para Athlete Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances in Ghaziabad

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National para athlete Chirag Tyagi was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Sai Upvan area of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday. According to SHO Kotwali Sachin Kumar, Tyagi had left his hostel in Delhi in the morning for his native village, Basantpur Sathli in Muradnagar. His body was later discovered in Sai Upvan within the Kotwali police station limits, and authorities were informed about the incident around 7 PM. Police said a hole was found on his back, but it is not yet clear whether it was caused by a bullet or another object. Officials stated that the exact cause of death will be determined after the post-mortem examination. An investigation has been launched, and police are examining all possible angles surrounding the athlete's death. Nagpur: Retired Defence Employee Dies After Fall, Bedridden Wife Found Dead Days Later in Locked House.

National Para Athlete Chirag Tyagi Found Dead in Ghaziabad

Uttar Pradesh: SHO Kotwali, Sachin Kumar, says, "The body of national para athlete Chirag Tyagi was found in Sai Upvan under Kotwali police station in Ghaziabad. He had left for his village, Basantpur Sathli Muradnagar, from the Delhi hostel in the morning. According to the… pic.twitter.com/foDSZErdbX — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 30, 2026

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