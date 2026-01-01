Soaked in revelry, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, and other major cities across India welcomed 2026 with huge celebrations. Major Indian cities welcomed the New Year 2026 with hundreds of thousands of revelers counting down to the New Year and cheering at colourful fireworks that adorned the skies. Thousands gathered across major cities on Wednesday, December 31, to watch the traditional fireworks display and celebrate the New Year 2026 under tight security. In Bengaluru, people watched fireworks light up the sky as the clock ticked 12:00 am. While in Delhi and Chennai, many danced and sang as they welcomed the New Year. Police maintained a heavy presence to ensure smooth celebrations. New Year’s Eve 2025 or 2026? What Is the Correct Way to Refer to December 31, 2025 for NYE Wishes.

New Year 2026 Celebration in Delhi

Delhi: People are celebrating and dancing on the occasion of #NewYear2026 (Visuals from Hauz Khas Village) pic.twitter.com/dVUVPZHKLx — IANS (@ians_india) December 31, 2025

New Year 2026 Celebrations in Bengaluru

#WATCH | Bengaluru, Karnataka | Fireworks illuminate the night sky as people ring in #NewYear2026 pic.twitter.com/UIqXOkGOVE — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2025

Chennai Welcomes New Year 2026

Chennai, Tamil Nadu: People celebrate and distribute cakes to each other on the occasion of the New Year#NewYear2026 pic.twitter.com/d5D6IunN3U — IANS (@ians_india) December 31, 2025

New Year 2026 Fireworks in Gulmarg

Gulmarg, J&K: Fireworks light up the night sky as people ring in #NewYear2026 pic.twitter.com/FToZDgBpS2 — IANS (@ians_india) December 31, 2025

