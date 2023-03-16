The personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Thursday apprehended a woman who was carrying drugs weighing 2.39 kg worth Rs 4.78 crore. Officials of CISF said that the woman was traveling on a Doha-bound flight by Qatar Airways. She was held at IGI Airport in Delhi. The woman identified as Syeeda Abida was handed over to NCB Officials for further action in the matter. Delhi: Ugandan National Arrested With Heroin Capsules Worth Rs 7 Crore in Stomach at Indira Gandhi International Airport.

CISF Detect Drugs Amphetamine at Delhi Airport

CISF detected Drugs Amphetamine, approx weight 2.39 Kgs (approx value Rs. 4.78 Cr) at IGI Airport, New Delhi@CISFHQrs pic.twitter.com/SNJ8qCfTJS — DD News (@DDNewslive) March 16, 2023

Accused Handed Over to NCB Officials

Delhi | CISF apprehended a lady carrying drugs weighing 2.39 Kg worth Rs 4.78 Cr at IGI Airport travelling in a Doha-bound flight by Qatar Airways. Lady identified as Syeeda Abida was handed over to NCB Officials for further action in the matter: CISF pic.twitter.com/mhqsEVY9sq — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2023

