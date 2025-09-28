Recently, the Allahabad High Court convicted a man for the murder of his wife in 1982. Notably, the conviction came 43 years after the incident, with the court overturning the trial court's 1984 decision to acquit the accused. The Allahabad HC sentenced the main accused, Awadhesh Kumar, along with co-accused Mata Prasad, to life imprisonment for the murder of Kusuma Devi. The court also directed the accused to surrender before the authorities within two weeks. It is also learned that two other accused in the case died during the pendency of the appeal filed by the State against their acquittal. According to the prosecution, the victim was killed by her husband and three others in connection with his alleged illicit relationship with his younger brother's wife. The incident occurred on August 6, 1982. Later, two witnesses deposed that the victim was held down by the accused and throttled under the pretext of "driving out a ghost". Post this, her body was hurriedly burnt the same night. The division bench of Justice Rajiv Gupta and Justice Harvir Singh called it a classic case of blind faith. ‘Refusal to Marry After Consensual Live-In Relationship Not a Cognisable Offence’, Says Allahabad High Court; Rejects Woman’s Rape Allegation Against Partner.

Classic Case of Blind Faith, Says Allahabad High Court

43 years later, Allahabad High Court finds husband guilty of killing his wife On State's appeal, the Court also convicted another person in the case and sentenced the two convicts to life imprisonment. Read more: https://t.co/OgUabtAAiV#LatestNews #legalnews pic.twitter.com/nfwkQkxBhe — Bar and Bench (@barandbench) September 27, 2025

