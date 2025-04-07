Multiple pictures and videos of the Bihar Sharif Clock Tower have surfaced online, with netizens claiming that the clock stopped working within 24 hours of its inauguration. Reacting to the photos and videos of the Bihar Sharif Clock Tower, one user called the clock tower "shabbily painted" and "poorly finished", while another user said, "Bihar Sharif Clock tower built by corrupt bureaucrats in 2025". A third user said that the clock tower was made for INR 40 lakh. "New clock tower at Bihar Sharif. ₹40 L budget for this design, also the clock stopped working already," the user's post read. After netizens questioned the cost of the clock tower, the Biharsharif Smart City Limited issued clarifications and asked people to stay away from rumours about the clock tower in Bihar Sharif being constructed at a cost of INR 40 lakh. "All of you are informed that the design of this clock tower has not been finalized yet and its construction work has also not been completed," their post read. In another post, Biharsharif Smart City Limited also said that the cable of the newly constructed clock tower in Bihar Sharif was stolen by unknown people, and the same has to be restored again. "This clock tower will be inaugurated only after it is completely constructed," it added.

This shabbily painted, poorly finished, concrete clock tower in Bihar Sharif, built under 'Smart City' project, had its clock stop working within 24 hours of inauguration. Guess the production cost? Only ₹40 lakh! Just 40 lakhs for this architectural marvel! Hats off! pic.twitter.com/GZqnGX8z7Q — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) April 6, 2025

Left : Haridwar Clock tower built by Maharaja Baldev Das in 1938 Right : Bihar Sharif Clock tower built by corrupt bureaucrats in 2025 India will never achieve its true potential till Babudom persists pic.twitter.com/59cZ0KjiKH — Hindutva Knight (@HPhobiaWatch) April 6, 2025

New clock tower at Bihar Sharif. ₹40 L budget for this design, also the clock stopped working already. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/IiEyGEGFgs — Open Letter (@openletteryt) April 6, 2025

The great Bihar Govt built this clock tower at the cost of 40 Lakhs of Tax payers money And the clock in this tower stopped working within 2 days If corruption & incompetency was a competition, Bihar Govt always top in that 😵‍💫 pic.twitter.com/hcPwusmQGX — 𝗩eena Jain (@DrJain21) April 7, 2025

कुछ मीडिया हैंडल द्वारा अफवाह फैलाया जा रहा है कि बिहारशरीफ में घंटाघर का निर्माण 40 लाख रुपये की लागत से किया गया है। कृपया ऐसी अफवाओं से दूर रहें। आप सभी को सूचित किया जाता है कि अभी इस घंटाघर का डिज़ाइन फाइनल नहीं हुआ है और इसके निर्माण का कार्य भी पूर्ण नहीं हुआ है। — Biharsharif Smart City Limited (@BiharsharifL) April 6, 2025

आप सभी को यह भी सूचित करना है कि कुछ अज्ञात लोगों द्वारा बिहारशरीफ में नवनिर्मित घंटाघर का cable चोरी कर लिया गया है जिसे दोबारा पुनर्स्थापित किया जाना है। इस घंटाघर का पूर्ण रूप से निर्माण होने के बाद ही इसका उद्घाटन किया जाएगा। — Biharsharif Smart City Limited (@BiharsharifL) April 6, 2025

