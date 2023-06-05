Today is Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Yogi Adityanath's birthday. The Bharatiya Janata Party turned 51 today, June 5. On his birthday, leaders across party lines and people took to social media to extend birthday greetings to Yogi Adityanath. Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya was among the first person to wish Yogi Adityanath on his special day. Sharing a collage of pictures, Maurya said, "I pray to Lord Shriram that you live long and always be healthy and happy." Besides Maurya, many other BJP leaders and people across the state and country wished the Uttar Pradesh CM on his special day. Yogi Adityanath Birthday Portrait With 'Jai Shree Ram' Impressions Made by Children in Gorakhpur To Honour Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister (Watch Video).

Hearty Birthday Greetings and Best Wishes to You

Hearty Birthday Greetings and Best Wishes

‘‘भला एक सन्यासी से अच्छा राजा और कौन हो सकता है’’ रामायण के इस कथन को चरितार्थ करने वाले, जिनके लिए देश व राष्ट्र का हित ही सर्वाेपरि है, ऐसे तपस्वी गोरक्षपीठाधीश्वर एवं उ0प्र0 के यशस्वी मुख्यमंत्री आदरणीय श्री @myogiadityanath जी को जन्मदिन की हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं... 1/2 pic.twitter.com/dstRfFRzbl — Surya Pratap Shahi (@spshahibjp) June 5, 2023

I Pray to Baba Mahakal That You Live Long

Birthday Wishes to the Successful Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Ji

Happy Birthday to the Successful Chief Minister

